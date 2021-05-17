Suspected car prowler shot, critically injured in Tacoma

KIRO-TV

A suspected car prowler was shot and critically injured in Tacoma late Sunday, police said.

Officers were called about 11 p.m. to the 2500 block of South G Street by a 32-year-old man who told 911 dispatchers he’d shot someone breaking into his vehicle.

The 40-year-old suspected prowler was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

After the confrontation, the suspected prowler tried to run away, but the shooter followed him and called 911.

No other details have been released about the shooting.

The shooter was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.