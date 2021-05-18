Prosecutors decline to charge man who shot suspected car prowler in Tacoma

A suspected car prowler was shot and critically injured in the 2500 block of South G Street in Tacoma on May 16, 2021. KIRO-TV

A Tacoma man who shot and critically wounded a suspected car prowler will not face criminal charges.

The shooting took place just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of South G Street.

A 32-year-old man called 911 and told dispatchers he’d caught someone breaking into his vehicle and confronted them. That led to him shooting the 40-year-old prowler, who fled the scene after being shot but was followed by the vehicle owner.

The prowler was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The vehicle owner was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, but later released.

On Tuesday, Pierce County prosecutors said they will not file charges in the case.

“All indications are that the person whose car was prowled acted in self-defense after being advanced on by the other party, who was holding an object to use as a weapon,” said Adam Faber, spokesman for the Prosecutor’s Office.

Some witnesses said the suspected car prowler was wielding a stick. Police said they could not confirm that detail.