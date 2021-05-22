Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Darrel W. Stewart Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Darrel W. Stewart

Age: 76.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 265 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 8200 block of 20th Avenue East, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1967 of assault with intent to commit rape in California. Convicted in 1972 of assault with intent to commit rape in Nevada after trying to sexually assault a 16-year-old girl in a movie theater restroom. Convicted in 1975 of sexual assault of a child, attempted rape, second-degree kidnapping and deviant sexual intercourse in Colorado for kidnapping a 6-year-old girl from her home, sexually assaulting her and leaving her in a remote wooded area gagged and tied to a tree. Convicted in 1992 on two counts of attempted first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation and two counts of second-degree assault in King County for holding a female acquaintance and her young niece at gunpoint in a car.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Daniel L. Ferguson

Age: 38.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2019 of felony indecent exposure with sexual motivation in Pierce County for exposing himself on a bus while offering a woman chocolate. Convicted in 2018 of indecent exposure in Pierce County for standing outside his home naked from the waist down and touching himself. Convicted in 2018 of indecent exposure and cyberstalking in Tacoma Municipal Court for harassing a woman and sending her naked photographs.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Alex Moore

Age: 40.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 8500 block of 154th Street East, Puyallup.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of third-degree rape in Snohomish County for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman with four other men who drugged her.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.