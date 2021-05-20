Man found dead inside van in Spanaway shot himself, not at a sheriff’s deputy

A man found dead inside a van last week after shooting at a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy in Spanaway killed himself, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 52-year-old died of a rifle wound to the head. The News Tribune generally does not identify victims of suicide.

Deputies were called to the intersection of 173rd Street South and A Street South about 4:45 p.m. May 12 to check on a suspicious person parked in the area.

Within a minute of arriving, the deputy notified dispatchers that shots had been fired.

The man fired a gun as the deputy approached and the deputy returned fire, believing he was being shot at.

A SWAT team responded and found the man dead inside the van, which was parked outside an apartment complex.