Crime

Man found dead inside van in Spanaway shot himself, not at a sheriff’s deputy

A man found dead inside a van last week after shooting at a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy in Spanaway killed himself, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 52-year-old died of a rifle wound to the head. The News Tribune generally does not identify victims of suicide.

Deputies were called to the intersection of 173rd Street South and A Street South about 4:45 p.m. May 12 to check on a suspicious person parked in the area.

Within a minute of arriving, the deputy notified dispatchers that shots had been fired.

The man fired a gun as the deputy approached and the deputy returned fire, believing he was being shot at.

A SWAT team responded and found the man dead inside the van, which was parked outside an apartment complex.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
