Crime

Officials identify man fatally shot in Tacoma

Officials have identified a man fatally shot in Tacoma earlier this month.

Milton Slaughter, 32, died May 9 of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Also killed was 30-year-old William Dealavone Jones.

Police have not released many details about the double homicide, which took place about 4:15 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Tacoma Way.

Gunshots prompted several people to call 911. When officers arrived, they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting is unknown and no one has been arrested.

There have been 11 homicides in Tacoma so far this year.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service