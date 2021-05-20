Officials identify man fatally shot in Tacoma

Officials have identified a man fatally shot in Tacoma earlier this month.

Milton Slaughter, 32, died May 9 of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Also killed was 30-year-old William Dealavone Jones.

Police have not released many details about the double homicide, which took place about 4:15 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Tacoma Way.

Gunshots prompted several people to call 911. When officers arrived, they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting is unknown and no one has been arrested.

There have been 11 homicides in Tacoma so far this year.