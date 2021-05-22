Puyallup man busted for drug dealing twice in two month’s time looking at federal prison

A Puyallup man pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute Thursday in U.S. District Court, acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman said.

Jeremy Gongas, 34, sold heroin to a law enforcement officer on June 23 and June 24, 2020, according to the plea agreement. He was arrested in July of that year, and his home was searched. Dealer-sized quantities of heroin, fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, along with more than $24,000 in cash was found, according to the plea agreement.

Gongas was found by investigators to be handling drugs again Aug. 20, 2020.

Gongas was spotted at a convenience store in Des Moines with another suspected drug trafficker who was under law enforcement surveillance. He was stopped by law enforcement as he was driving away, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and a drug-sniffing dog found heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl pills near the car.

Gongas admitted he threw the drugs out the car window when he saw law enforcement coming, according to the release.

Gongas was federally charged the next day and has been in detainment at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac. He faces a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison and a maximum prison sentence of up to life, although the government and the defense have agreed to recommend a 10-year prison sentence. The judge can impose any legal sentence.