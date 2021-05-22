Olympia man shot after breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home with metal pipe

A close-up photo of police lights by night Getty Images

A 32-year-old Olympia man was shot early Saturday after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatening her current boyfriend with a metal pipe, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 12:45 a.m. about a break-in and shooting in the 5900 block of Cooper Estates Lane NW.

Home at the time were the ex-girlfriend, her current boyfriend and her children. None of them were injured.

After the suspect threatened his ex’s boyfriend with a metal pipe, the current boyfriend grabbed a semi-automatic pistol “which he fired at least twice, striking the suspect,” according to a sheriff’s news release.

The suspect drove away from the home but about 1 a.m., he called 911 and requested medical attention for his gunshot wounds. Deputies found him in the 5700 block of Kinney Road SW. He was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital and was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The suspect will remain guarded at the hospital until he can be booked into Thurston County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary with a domestic violence enhancement, first-degree assault and felony harassment.