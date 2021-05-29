Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Victor Newman

Age: 58.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 270 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 9000 block of East Sherwood Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of voyeurism and possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in King County for filming up the skirt of an 11-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.

David Skelly

Age: 55.

Description: 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 10400 block of Golden Givens Road East, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2019 of indecent liberties and indecent exposure in Grays Harbor County for exposing himself, attempting to sexually assault a woman and trying to take a 2-year-old girl from her mother. Convicted in 2019 of lewd acts in Aberdeen Municipal Court for exposing himself to strangers. Convicted in 2019 of indecent exposure in Puyallup Municipal Court for exposing himself to a man.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Elmer T. Gillis

Age: 55.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 8200 block of 20th Avenue East, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1984 of attempted indecent liberties in Spokane for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 1990 of second-degree rape in Snohomish County for raping a woman. Convicted in 1993 of second-degree assault with sexual motivation in King County for trying to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated or at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.