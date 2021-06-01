Man who died after crashing into ditch near Spanaway has been identified

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A man who died Friday after driving into a ditch near Spanaway has been identified as Joshua Snodgrass.

Snodgrass, 39, of Roy was traveling south on state Route 507 in an Audi A4 when he lost control, crossed northbound lanes and rolled his car into a ditch near 208th Street East,

according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash occurred about 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Snodgrass was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said speed contributed to the crash but did not specific how fast Snodgrass was driving.