Jurors return verdict of man accused in fatal shooting of soldier outside Tacoma club

Jurors have convicted a man accused in the fatal shooting of a soldier outside a Tacoma nightclub.

They found 33-year-old Randy Donaldson guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault May 27.

He’s to be sentenced June 21 for the death of 22-year-old Daquan Foster.

Donaldson is one of two men tried in the case.

Marshall Marion Wilson was sentenced to 43 years, four months in prison in 2019 after jurors convicted him. At the time the court ordered a mistrial regarding Donaldson after the jurors couldn’t come to a decision in his case. His latest trial started in April.

Donaldson is a local rap artist, and Wilson is a music promoter, The News Tribune has reported.

The shooting happened Oct. 28, 2017 outside a club in the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street as Foster, his wife and friends were leaving. They’d been celebrating Foster’s wife’s passage of an important military exam, The News Tribune reported.

Wilson and Donaldson had been at the club that night, some sort of argument started between them and Foster outside, and Foster was shot and killed, charging papers said.

Foster was shot several times, and his wife was shot in the thumb.

Prosecutors said detectives found 17 shell casings outside the club. Four were .40 caliber and 13 were 9 mm.

Daquan Foster

A letter deputy prosecutor Jesse Williams read the court from Foster’s wife at Wilson’s sentencing described her husband as a selfless, tolerant, genuine person.

“We were best friends,” she wrote. “Two peas in a pod.”