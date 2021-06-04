Two Tacoma men convicted of drug trafficking, illegal gun charges

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two Tacoma men pleaded guilty to drug distribution and illegal possession of firearms this week in U.S. District Court, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Tyson Lloyd, 32 and Cole Hornbeck, 24, sold methamphetamine to an individual working with law enforcement multiple times in April 2020, according to the press release.

Lloyd, Hornbeck and the person responsible for supplying the drugs were arrested on April 29, 2020, in Auburn during a drug deal that involved “a large quantity of methamphetamine,” according to the news release.

Lloyd and Hornbeck lived together, and, when law enforcement searched their home, investigators found more methamphetamine and other drugs like cocaine, Xanax and steroids. Investigators also found a shotgun and a stolen .45‑caliber pistol, according to the news release.

Lloyd pleaded guilty to firearm possession as a felon. He has multiple felony convictions for other crimes like burglary, car theft and identity theft.

Hornbeck also pleaded guilty to firearm possession “as an unlawful user of controlled substances,” according to the news release.

Lloyd faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of up to life. Hornbeck faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of up to 40 years.

Lloyd and Hornbeck are still in custody at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac. U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle will sentence them both on Aug. 30.