‘One of the most prolific street racers’ in region arrested in Spanaway

A 26-year-old man considered to be one of the most prolific street racers in Pierce and King counties was arrested at his Spanaway home on Thursday, June 4, 2021. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

One of the most prolific street racers in Pierce and King counties is being investigated for organizing at least 18 illegal events, court records say.

The 26-year-old Spanaway man was arrested at his home Thursday and booked into King County Jail. He was released after posting $10,000 bail. The judge prohibited him from driving and from traveling outside of King County.

King County prosecutors are reviewing charges of attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving and unlawful race attendance.

The News Tribune is not naming the man since he has not been charged with a crime.

He “is one of the most prolific and active subjects involved in illegal street racing and the organization and promotion of illegal street race and public roadway ‘take over’ events in the King and Pierce County region,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Officials believe the man has been organizing and promoting illegal street-racing events for at least one year.

About 3 a.m. on Feb. 21, a Kent police officer came upon a street-racing event in a parking lot and tried to stop the driver of a Dodge Charger doing doughnuts and “drifting,” which means letting the vehicle drift in circles at high speed.

The driver sped away at 80 to 90 mph in a 35 mph speed zone and lost the officer after a 1.4 mile pursuit.

In March, members of a street-racing task force obtained warrants to look at several Instagram accounts of people believed to be organizing and promoting street-racing events in the area. Among what they found was this man talking about being chased by a Kent officer and messages about recently buying a Dodge Charger matching the description of the one from the pursuit.

“He’s one of the people we focused our investigation on due to the amount of events he’s organized and participated in,” said state trooper Chase Van Cleave, who is part of the task force.

At a court hearing Friday, King County prosecutors asked for $50,000 bail, arguing the man is a danger to the community.

In addition to belonging to a street-racing group, he claims to be part of a street gang and recently obtained a .40 caliber pistol without the proper licensing, court records say.

It’s unknown whether the weapon was seized when he was arrested in Spanaway.