Pierce County man killed by son in gruesome attack has been identified

A Sumner man believed to be killed by his son in a gruesome attack involving six different weapons has been identified.

Mark Steven Rorvik, 59, died May 30 of multiple blunt impact and sharp force injuries, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

His 61-year-old wife, who was also killed, has not been publicly identified.

Their son, 29-year-old Zachary Rorvik, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated first-degree murder and is being held without bail.

The younger Rorvik might have mental illness, records say.

Charging papers give this account of the homicides:

Zachary Rorvik walked to his parents house on 171st Avenue Court East near state Route 410 and waited on the back porch for hours, working up the courage to go inside because he was “pretty sure he was going to kill them,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

He was allegedly angry about being kicked out of the house two years ago because he believed he owned the home and his parents lied about being the owners.

Zachary Rorvik confronted his parents inside and used knives, scissors, a machete, a drill, a wheel chock and a tree branch to attack them, investigators said.

A neighbor heard screaming and spotted Zachary Rorvik assaulting his father in the driveway. After calling 911, the neighbor grabbed a pistol, told Zachary Rorvik to back off and tried to help the elder Rorvik.

When deputies arrived, they found the mother dead and arrested Zachary Rorvik. His father died at the hospital.