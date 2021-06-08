Tacoma man stabbed by roommate in critical condition, police say

Tacoma Police Department

A 34-year-old man stabbed at his Tacoma home Monday is in critical condition, police said.

Officers were called about 8 a.m. to the 2100 block of South Alaska Street for a fight between roommates.

By the time police arrived, the victim had been stabbed and was unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His roommate, a 38-year-old man, fled the house and has not been found.

No details about what prompted the fight have been released.