Warrant issued for man charged with stabbing roommate at Tacoma halfway house

A man was stabbed at his home on South Alaska Way on Monday, June 7, 2021. Tacoma Police Department

A warrant has been issued for a man accused of stabbing his roommate during a fight at a halfway house in Tacoma.

The 38-year-old has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault for Monday’s attack in the 2100 block of South Alaska Street. He fled before police arrived and has not been located.

The 34-year-old victim was stabbed several times in the chest and armpit, and once in the heart, and is listed in critical condition. It is unknown if he will survive.

Charging papers give this account of the stabbing:

About 7:30 a.m. Monday, the suspect began banging on the door of a bedroom shared by the victim and another roommate and accusing them of stealing his stuff. The men denied stealing anything and went downstairs to make coffee.

The suspect threw his dirty dishes in the sink and demanded the victim clean them even though it was not his turn, records say, then he challenged the victim to a fight. The victim declined.

In an effort to calm down the suspect, all three roommates went outside. The suspect punched the victim. The victim then allegedly punched him in the nose, ending the fight.

The suspect went into the bathroom to wash off the blood and was yelling that he’d kill the victim, prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

He then charged the victim and stabbed him multiple times before running from the home.

The victim yelled for his roommate to find the car keys and take him to the hospital, but collapsed in the driveway. The house manager, who was upstairs and not involved in the fight, called 911.

Officers arrived and found the victim lying in the driveway. He was taken to an area hospital.

The victim had lived in the halfway house operated by the state Department of Corrections for several months. The suspect had moved in May 20 after being released from custody.

Prosecutors noted that the suspect fled with the knife and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Additionally, he has a history of being armed with a knife in past contacts with law enforcement, and in one incident he demanded that officers kill him,” records say.