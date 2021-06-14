Crime

Man, 70, killed after suspected drunken driver hits his car in Spanaway

A 70-year-old man died and his wife was critically injured after a suspected drunken driver rear-ended their vehicle in Spanaway.

The couple was traveling south on Spanaway Loop Road South about 11:20 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle hit them from behind, Pierce County sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was speeding and believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

The elderly man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

His 69-year-old wife had to be cut out of the vehicle. She is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

The suspected drunken driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. Prosecutors are reviewing possible charges.

