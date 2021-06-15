Man shot, dragged behind truck for trying to steal catalytic converter is identified

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man who was fatally shot and dragged behind a truck in Lakewood after allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter has been identified.

Brent Jalmari Peltomaa, 40, of University Place, died Saturday of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say he was underneath a Ford F-150 trying to steal a catalytic converter when the truck’s owner, who was sleeping inside, woke up and fired at least two shots at Peltomaa.

The shooter, 54-year-old Michael Campbell, was charged Monday with second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. He was ordered held without bail until an evaluation can be done to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Charging papers and police give this account of the homicide:

Campbell was sleeping in his truck in a parking lot near Sharondale Street SW and Halcyon Road SW when he awoke about 3:45 a.m. Saturday to loud noises and vibrations.

After spotting Peltomaa halfway under his truck, Campbell shot him.

Peltomaa crawled to his own pickup and tried to escape, but fell to the ground.

Campbell tied the other man’s hands above his head and used a rope to tie him to the ball hitch of his F-150, then dragged Peltomaa across the lot to a nearby field. He untied Peltomaa and left him, then returned to the parking lot to move Peltomaa’s pickup truck.

A truck driver sleeping nearby heard the commotion and called 911 to report suspicious activity after spotting the F-150 dragging what appeared to be a body.

Officers arrived within 14 minutes and found Peltomaa dead in the field.

As they were speaking with the truck driver, Campbell drove by. Police pulled him over and took him into custody.

Campbell allegedly admitted to the shooting and said it was because Peltomaa was trying to steal his catalytic converter.