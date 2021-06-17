Lakewood sees rise in catalytic converter theft. Police offer tips to keep your car safe

Richard Robinson, a mechanic at Bucky’s Complete Auto Repair in Tacoma, said earlier this year the shop is seeing about 4-5 customer per week who’ve had their catalytic converters stolen. Basically, the pollution devices contain valuable metals that can be recycled. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Parking your car in the garage or installing security cameras on your driveway might help prevent your catalytic converter from being stolen, police say.

Since the beginning of this year, the Lakewood Police Department received 45 incident reports on stolen catalytic converters, Lt. Chris Lawler said. A total of 53 catalytic converters have been stolen so far.

Catalytic converter thefts in Lakewood have been in the news after a shooting early Monday morning. A man said he fatally shot another man who was trying to steal his truck’s catalytic converter.

Although crimes involving stolen catalytic converters are on the rise, it is “not an epidemic,” Lawler wrote in a text message. Jurisdictions around Lakewood are experiencing more thefts, he said.

Catalytic converters can be stolen in a residential area, parking lot or on the side of a road, Lawler said. There is no specific area where catalytic converters are usually stolen. The thieves usually work at night.

“It’s all over the place,” Lawler said.

Catalytic converters contain high-priced metals like rhodium, according to The Washington Post. As of February, one troy ounce of rhodium can cost around $27,000.

Lawler said people usually steal catalytic converters from cars they can easily crawl under without needing a jack. They also use a battery-powered reciprocating saw or any type of cordless tool to remove the part.

Vehicles that are often targeted include Ford trucks or certain models like a Toyota Prius, Lawler wrote in a text message.

People can report suspicious activity to the LPD by calling the non-emergency hot line at 253-287-4455.