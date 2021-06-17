Coffee stand robber who led police on a high-speed chase has been sentenced

A man accused of robbing baristas and leading police on a high-speed chase during which a trooper shot at him has been sentenced in Pierce County.

Dennis Gordon Van Dyken, 36, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, two counts of attempted first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, and attempting to elude police.

Superior Court Judge James Orlando sentenced him Thursday to 17 years in prison, which is what the attorneys recommended.

“… this resolution encompasses the defendant’s crimes in two other counties and is a reasonable resolution that takes into account the defendant’s limited criminal history and his actions,” deputy prosecutor Kara Sanchez wrote the court in a statement about the amended charges against Van Dyken.

Defense attorney Mark Quigley told the court his client has issues with substance abuse and mental health.

“This clearly was a very bad day for Mr. Van Dyken,” he said.

Court records made these allegations about what happened:

Van Dyken had a knife when he walked to the window of a Mount Vernon coffee stand June 21, 2019, and demanded cash from the register.

He went to a Bremerton coffee stand later that day and did the same.

Soon after, police started chasing his vehicle and Van Dyken headed to Tacoma. He jumped out of his car and tried to take a woman’s vehicle at knifepoint while she was stopped at a light at South Pearl Street and state Route 16, but she drove around him.

At one point he waved at troopers through the sunroof of his car as he passed.

The police chase continued on state Route 16 amid rush hour traffic, and Van Dyken reached 100 miles per hour.

Near Interstate 5 Van Dyken swerved at and nearly hit a trooper who was setting out spike strips. Another trooper fired, and when Van Dyken drove by, he missed hitting that trooper by 5 to 10 feet.

Then he went the wrong way on the 38th Street ramp, T-boned another vehicle in the process, and ultimately got stuck between jersey barriers in a construction zone and surrendered.

When it was Van Dyken’s turn to address the court at sentencing, he apologized, said he took responsibility for his actions, and spoke about his plans to become a productive member of society.

“I’m ashamed of my actions from that day,” he said.

Judge Orlando noted that Van Dyken didn’t look like the same person as when he was arrested. He also told Van Dyken that he needs to deal with his substance abuse and mental health issues, and that those things often go hand-in-hand.

“Clearly your actions caused a lot of harm,” the judge said.