Shooting near the Purdy Bridge attracts large police response

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies monitor the scene at a gas station near the Purdy Bridge where a shooting victim was believed to have driven. Workers found the man laying just outside the vehicle.

Gig Harbor Police were responding about 11:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a shooting at a gas station near the Purdy bridge. The suspect was reported to be still at large. The condition of the male victim was unclear.

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers were assisting in the search for a suspect. The scene was in the 14300 block of Purdy Drive NW.

Muhammad Abohana, who works at the gas station, said a woman ran into the station office screaming that a man had been shot, and workers found a man laying just outside his vehicle. Abohana said he thinks the man was shot somewhere on the road and drove to the gas station for help. State Route 302 runs past the station.

In a Twitter message, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said “additional police activity” was occurring at 62nd Avenue NW and 157th Street NW, where it is believed the shooting occurred.

The shooting was near Peninsula High School, but police on the scene said there was no danger to the school or its students, and the school was not placed on lockdown.

—Chase Hutchinson