Woman, 81, killed in 3-car crash in Sumner has been identified

A crash on southbound state Route 167 at Route 410 left a woman dead Friday.

A woman who died after her pickup truck struck a car and semi truck on state Route 167 in Sumner has been identified.

Patricia Snuggs, 81, of Mount Vernon, was traveling south in a Ford F350 when she struck the back of a Mazda CX-5 about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The car rolled into a ditch on the right side of the road, according to the Washington State Patrol. Snugg’s truck then hit the rear of a semi-trailer.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the driver of the car, a 55-year-old Tacoma man, nor the truck driver, a 51-year-old Puyallup man, were injured.

Investigators have not said what they believe caused the collision, which blocked lanes at SR 167 and SR 410 for more than three hours.