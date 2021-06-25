Crime

Man suspected of stealing truck fatally shot in Fife after police chase

A man suspected of stealing a truck was fatally shot by law enforcement in Fife early Friday after a police chase, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Somebody called 911 at 5:50 a.m. to report their work truck had been stolen. The truck owner was following the stolen truck and directed Fife police to it.

The suspected thief did not pull over for Fife police or state troopers, which prompted a pursuit.

About 6:15 a.m., officers notified dispatchers that shots had been fired.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers or troopers were injured.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, whether the man was armed or if it was Fife police or troopers who fired their weapons.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will investigate the police shooting.

