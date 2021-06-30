Seattle police shoot person in Puyallup during regional drug investigation

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Seattle police shot and injured somebody in Puyallup Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred about 4 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue SE.

Details about what led up to the incident were not immediately released, but officers were in Puyallup serving a search warrant.

“This is part of a large scale investigation that’s been going on for some time,” Seattle police Sgt. Randy Huserik said.

A press conference about the investigation into “drug dealing and illegal weapons possession” is scheduled to be jointly held with the U.S. Attorney’s Office this afternoon.

The suspect suffered minor injuries in the shooting and was taken to an area hospital, where he or she remains under police guard.

No officers were injured.

The Seattle Force Investigation Team will investigate the shooting. Pierce County’s Force Investigation Team will not be involved.

The FBI is also on scene.

