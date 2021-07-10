Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Donald Streich Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Donald Streich

Age: 40.

Description: 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 6000 block of 105th Avenue Court East, Puyallup.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2007 of sexual abuse of a minor in federal court for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and taking photos of a 7-year-old boy’s genitalia while he was sleeping. Convicted in 1998 of first-degree child molestation and attempted first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two boys, ages 10 and 11.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Arthur Hugo

Age: 78.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 1900 block of South M Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted of three counts of second-degree child assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting three young girls. Convicted in 1983 of two counts of indecent liberties for sexually assaulting three girls.

Sex offender treatment: It’s unknown if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.