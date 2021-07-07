Man fatally shot by police in Fife after stealing work truck has been identified

A man fatally shot by law enforcement after allegedly stealing an industrial truck, leading police on a pursuit and striking a patrol car has been identified.

Dwayne Michael Fields, 34, died of gunshot wounds to the neck and torso, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, which is investigating the shooting, has not said whether it was a Fife police officer or Washington State Patrol trooper who shot Fields. Neither law enforcement officer has been publicly identified. They were both placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The shooting took place about 6:15 a.m. June 25.

Fields is accused of stealing a terminal tractor, which is used to move semi-trailers around warehouses, from the Coca Cola distribution center in the 3500 block of 20th Street East about 5:50 a.m.

The owner witnessed the theft, followed Fields and called 911. He directed officers to their location and told them the terminal tractor only goes 35 mph.

Fife police found the vehicle and tried to stop it with special sticks thrown down to pop the tires. Troopers joined the pursuit and blocked traffic.

While driving the terminal tractor, Fields “caused property damage at several warehouses and businesses and also struck a Fife police car, disabling it at the 6200 block of 20th Street East,” according to a PCFIT news release.

Officers radioed that shots had been fired three blocks down.

No details about what led up to the shooting and whether Fields was armed have been released.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.