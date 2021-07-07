Officials identify man killed at Lakewood park during confrontation

A 20-year-old man shot to death after confronting someone picking fights with strangers at a Lakewood park has been identified.

Jamario Gorman-Thomass, of Stockton, California, died June 26 of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police arrested Jaelin Jackson, 19, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and second-degree murder for the shooting at American Lake Park. He is being held on $250,000 bail.

More than 1,000 people were at the park that day due to a record-breaking heat wave that swept through Western Washington.

Witnesses said Jackson aroused suspicions because he was picking fights and repeatedly reaching into a backpack he wore on his chest. One person took his photo in case he caused trouble later, and one woman flagged down a police officer to report her concerns about Jackson.

The officer did not contact Jackson because the officer did not witness any wrongdoing, records say.

Gunshots rang out about 7 p.m.

Several people tried to help Gorman-Thomass, who was suffering from at least five gunshot wounds. He died at a local hospital.

Gorman-Thomass was called to the scene by a teenage relative, who was upset that Jackson picked a fight with him.

“When the victim arrived at the park, he walked up to the defendant and asked, ‘What are you tripping about?’” one of Jackson’s friends told detectives, according to charging papers. Jackson then “pulled a gun from his backpack and fired several times at close range to the victim, striking him.”

Several witnesses told detectives Gorman-Thomass was not armed and made no threats.

Jackson told police he shot Gorman-Thomass “out of fear,” court records say.