2 arrested in Pierce County for alleged promoting prostitution, crimes against kids

Law enforcement officials arrested two people recently in Pierce County on suspicion of crimes related to human trafficking and crimes against children, the Washington State Patrol said.

The agency said in a news release Wednesday the men were arrested June 29.

A 43-year-old Tukwila man was arrested in Tacoma after he arrived at a place where he’d allegedly arranged with an undercover detective to have sex with a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old. The same man was arrested in January when he allegedly arrived at a place where he’d arranged to have sex with an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old, the State Patrol said.

He’s charged with attempted first-degree rape of a child, two counts of attempted second-degree rape of a child and three counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment and was ordered held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

A second man was arrested and charged with second-degree promoting prostitution after he allegedly took an 18-year-old woman to meet an undercover detective to get paid for sex.

“The female was not charged, and was offered advocacy services before being released,” the news release said. “She was previously contacted in a similar situation two years ago when she was 16.”

The 21-year-old suspect pleaded not guilty at arraignment and was ordered held in lieu of $25,000.

Court records allege that he said he’d been dating the woman for about six months, that they planned to get married, and that she returned to prostitution as a way to address their financial problems.

“He said he would drive her to the dates to ensure her safety,” the declaration for determination of probable cause said.

He allegedly had a firearm in the vehicle, which was not allowed due to another case he has pending in King County.

The Seattle and Tacoma police departments, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations were also involved in the operation.