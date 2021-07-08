Man killed after breaking into Gig Harbor home has been identified

A close-up photo of police lights by night Getty Images

A man fatally shot after mistakenly breaking into a Gig Harbor home has been identified.

Paul William Dotson, 48, likely thought he was in his father’s house when he busted out a window shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday and started up the stairs, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Dotson appeared to be drunk, was yelling and carrying a liquor bottle, Sgt. Darren Moss said.

The 66-year-old homeowner heard the commotion in his home and shot the intruder. Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene from a shotgun wound to the chest.

Deputies did not arrest the homeowner. Prosecutors will decide whether to file criminal charges against him.

Dotson’s father lived close to the home he broke into at 80th Street Northwest and Rosedale Street, leading investigators to believe he entered the wrong home.