Crime
Man stabbed to death in downtown Tacoma on Thursday
A 44-year-old man was stabbed to death in Tacoma on Thursday, police reported.
A 35-year-old man was arrested.
The incident occurred about 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Commerce Street. Police responded to a 911 call that a man had been stabbed and was in the lobby of an apartment complex, according to a news release.
Officers found the victim and started life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
“During the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect and determined he could still be in the area,” the release stated. “Shortly thereafter, the 35-year-old male suspect came out of one of the apartments and turned himself in to officers on scene.”
Further details were not immediately available.
