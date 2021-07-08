Crime

Man stabbed to death in downtown Tacoma on Thursday

Tacoma Police Department

A 44-year-old man was stabbed to death in Tacoma on Thursday, police reported.

A 35-year-old man was arrested.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Commerce Street. Police responded to a 911 call that a man had been stabbed and was in the lobby of an apartment complex, according to a news release.

Officers found the victim and started life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“During the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect and determined he could still be in the area,” the release stated. “Shortly thereafter, the 35-year-old male suspect came out of one of the apartments and turned himself in to officers on scene.”

Further details were not immediately available.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service