Woman, 82, killed in Fife collision has been identified

A woman killed in a traffic collision in Fife last weekend has been identified.

Song Ja Berquist, 84, of Milton, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was alone in her vehicle when she allegedly ran a stop sign in the 4600 block of Pacific Highway South and was struck by a westbound truck, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

The other driver was not injured.