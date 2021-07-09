Crime
Motorcyclist killed in Tacoma when sedan pulled in front of him has been identified
A motorcyclist who died in a Tacoma crash Sunday has been identified.
Kenneth Glendel James, 42, of Lakewood, was riding north on South Hosmer Street when a sedan pulled out in front of him near South 82nd Street, police said.
The sedan’s driver, a 36-year-old man, was at a stop sign and made a left turn onto Hosmer in front of the motorcycle.
James swerved to avoid the vehicle about 1:45 p.m. but was unable to, in part because he was speeding, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sedan’s driver was not injured.
