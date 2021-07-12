Fatal stabbing in Tacoma was over $500 and a punch, records say

Tacoma police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown Thursday.

A man was stabbed to death outside a Tacoma apartment complex because he punched an acquaintance, according to court documents.

On Monday, Pierce County prosecutors charged Raymond Alan Manues, 35, with two counts of second-degree murder for Thursday’s homicide in the 700 block of Commerce Street. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, has not been publicly identified.

When police were called to the scene about 5 p.m., the victim was found slumped in a chair in the complex lobby. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Charging papers give this account of the stabbing:

The victim was visiting a friend in the apartment building and left to go get food.

As he was walking outside, Manues recognized him and approached to ask where his money was. Manues loaned him $500 several months ago to buy a scooter, records say.

The victim yelled at Manues, allegedly threatened to beat him up and went to punch him.

A witness captured a short video clip of the confrontation.

“At one point the victim struck the defendant in the face and at almost the same time the defendant struck the victim in the left side with what appeared to be a large knife that was in his right hand,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

Witnesses helped the victim inside and called for help. Manues ran to his apartment and asked a friend to hide the knife, records say.

Later that evening, Manues’ stepdad called police and said Manues wanted to turn himself in because he’d stabbed someone. He was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives have not found the knife.