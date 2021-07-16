Here’s how your Pierce County community, including Tacoma, fared with crime in 2020

There was no rhyme or reason with crime trends in Pierce County in 2020.

Most law enforcement jurisdictions saw an overall increase in crime, but six jurisdictions saw a drop from 2019. Homicides and car thefts ticked upward in most of the populated areas, but there was a countywide decrease in rapes, drug violations and prostitution.

Police officials believe the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the fluctuations of certain crimes.

“We know that the ongoing pandemic had an impact on health and safety in our community,” Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer said, adding that that county also saw increases in domestic violent incidents, mental health calls and overdoses.

When the pandemic hit, only the most serious offenders could be booked into Pierce County Jail to slow the spread of the virus. People were asked to stay home for long periods. Daily lives were disrupted and habits and patterns changed.

Criminologists are studying how the pandemic affected crime, but it’s clear the answer is complicated.

There are 19 law enforcement jurisdictions in Pierce County and all but Buckley, Eatonville, Gig Harbor, Ruston, Tacoma and Sumner saw an overall increase in crime.

Rape and other types of sexual assault took one of the biggest dips in Pierce County, according to an annual crime report recently released by the Washington State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

In unincorporated Pierce County, rape was down 45 percent. It dropped 33 percent in Lakewood and 17 percent in Tacoma, data shows.

Other sexual assaults were down as much as 78 percent in Tacoma, 60 percent in Lakewood and 35 percent in Puyallup.

Drug violations also sharply declined. They were down 53.5 percent in Pierce County, 43.5 percent in Tacoma, 26 percent in Puyallup and 19 percent in Lakewood.

That may in part be explained by a state Supreme Court ruling in State v. Blake that found Washington’s simple drug possession law unconstitutional. The high court found the law unconstitutional because it didn’t require prosecutors to prove someone knowingly had drugs.

At a time when background checks for firearms surged to unprecedented levels across the country, the number of weapons violations varied across Pierce County.

They went up in Lakewood (25 percent) and Puyallup (18 percent), but down in Tacoma (11 percent), Pierce County (18 percent) and Fife (19 percent).

Motor vehicle thefts increased in Pierce County.

There was a 22 percent increase in Tacoma, from 1,784 in 2019 to 2,180 in 2020. Lakewood saw a 48 percent increase from 318 in 2019 to 472 in 2020.

Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro said the pandemic might have played a role in car thefts because officers were not able to book people for car theft or possession of a stolen vehicle.

“So people who were either caught stealing cars or caught in stolen cars were usually released from the scene. When thieves are out, they’re stealing. It’s what they do,” Zaro said.

He added that most car thefts in the region were done by a small handful of people.

Department breakdown

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department

Criminal offenses: 18,383

Offenses cleared: 3,356 or 18 percent

Arrests: 2,435

Bonney Lake Police Department

Criminal offenses: 1,000

Offenses cleared: 352 or 35 percent

Arrests: 322

Buckley Police Department

Criminal offenses: 259

Offenses cleared: 123 or 47.5 percent

Arrests: 96

DuPont Police Department

Criminal offenses: 346

Offenses cleared: 42 or 12 percent

Arrests: 33

Eatonville Police Department

Criminal offenses: 94

Offenses cleared: 14 or 15 percent

Arrests: 11

Edgewood Police Department

Criminal offenses: 669

Offenses cleared: 64 or 10 percent

Arrests: 40

Fife Police Department

Criminal offenses: 2,035

Offenses cleared: 420 or 21 percent

Arrests: 330

Fircrest Police Department

Criminal offenses: 291

Offenses cleared: 42 or 14 percent

Arrests: 35

Gig Harbor Police Department

Criminal offenses: 8461

Offenses cleared: 264 or 31 percent

Arrests: 205

Lakewood Police Department

Criminal offenses: 6,544

Offenses cleared: 1,217 or 19 percent

Arrests: 900

Milton Police Department

Criminal offenses: 547

Offenses cleared: 166 or 30 percent

Arrests: 142

Orting Police Department

Criminal offenses: 381

Offenses cleared: 100 or 26 percent

Arrests: 79

Puyallup Police Department

Criminal offenses: 5,221

Offenses cleared: 1,768 or 34 percent

Arrests: 1,437

Roy Police Department

Criminal offenses: 42

Offenses cleared: 14 or 33 percent

Arrests: 8

Ruston Police Department

Criminal offenses: 75

Offenses cleared: 17 or 23 percent

Arrests: 15

Steilacoom Police Department

Criminal offenses: 219

Offenses cleared: 29 or 13 percent

Arrests: 22

Sumner Police Department

Criminal offenses: 853

Offenses cleared: 129 or 15 percent

Arrests: 112

Tacoma Police Department

Criminal offenses: 27,587

Offenses cleared: 4,378 or 16 percent

Arrests: 2,745

University Place Police Department

Criminal offenses: 2,036

Offenses cleared: 324 or 16 percent

Arrests: 224