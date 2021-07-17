Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Allen K. Apo Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Allen K. Apo

Age: 44.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of first-degree child rape and second-degree incest in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a boy and girl. Convicted in 2006 of attempted second-degree assault in Pierce County for giving a 15-year-old boy drugs and sexually assaulting him while he was incapacitated.

Sex offender treatment: He has participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Mathew Gustamante

Age: 48.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted of in 1994 of third-degree child assault in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Convicted in 2007 on two counts of third-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on several occasions. Convicted in 2013 of second-degree assault and second-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.