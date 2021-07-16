Man set two grass fires along SR 7 in Spanaway, deputies say

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A 29-year-old man was arrested early Friday after allegedly setting two small fires on a strip of grass alongside state Route 7 in Spanaway.

It was about 5:15 a.m. that a passerby called 911 to report seeing a man carrying a gas can near Field Road East.

While troopers and deputies were en route, another witness called to report a second fire in the same area.

The man was was found walking in the area wearing dark clothing and carrying a gas can, sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said.

He was uncooperative but taken into custody within 10 minutes. The man was later booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree arson.

Central Pierce firefighters put out the fires, which were set on a strip of dry grass between SR 7 and a store parking lot.