Crime
Man set two grass fires along SR 7 in Spanaway, deputies say
A 29-year-old man was arrested early Friday after allegedly setting two small fires on a strip of grass alongside state Route 7 in Spanaway.
It was about 5:15 a.m. that a passerby called 911 to report seeing a man carrying a gas can near Field Road East.
While troopers and deputies were en route, another witness called to report a second fire in the same area.
The man was was found walking in the area wearing dark clothing and carrying a gas can, sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said.
He was uncooperative but taken into custody within 10 minutes. The man was later booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree arson.
Central Pierce firefighters put out the fires, which were set on a strip of dry grass between SR 7 and a store parking lot.
