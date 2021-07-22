Crime

Man attempts carjacking in Tacoma, but a witness shot him in leg, court records show

A Tacoma carjacking suspect who lured the victim out of his vehicle by telling him he had a flat tire was then shot by a witness who intervened, according to charging papers.

The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty at arraignment Wednesday to first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. He was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Court records make these allegations about what happened:

A man was sitting in his car Sunday by the laundromat he was using near the 3700 block of South L Street when the suspect told him he had a flat tire. When he got out to check, the would-be carjacker got behind the wheel.

The two men struggled, the victim yelled for help, and the suspect was able to grab the keys.

That’s when a witness who’d been working on a house nearby arrived with a gun and got the suspect out of the car.

The suspect allegedly told the witness with the gun, “Oh, I need that.”

Then the defendant allegedly took out a knife, and told the man, “Shoot me.”

As the suspect came toward him, the witness gave him a couple warnings before he shot him in the leg.

Investigators didn’t find the suspect with a knife but noted he was holding a pipe.

After about 30 minutes of negotiations they were able to take him into custody without incident. He was taken to a hospital and was later booked into the Pierce County Jail.

Profile Image of Alexis Krell
Alexis Krell
Alexis Krell covers local, state and federal court cases that affect Pierce County. She started covering courts in 2016. Before that she wrote about crime and breaking news for almost four years as The News Tribune’s night reporter.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service