National Guard recruiter, former Air Force special agent charged with child sex abuse

A local Army National Guard recruiter who used to be a special agent with the U.S. Air Force has been arrested for allegedly molesting a young child.

Joshua Carl Harrod was taken into custody Thursday after a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Tacoma charged him with five counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

“Sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 is punishable by a mandatory minimum 30 years in prison and up to life in prison,” the news release said.

The 42-year-old Spanaway man allegedly molested a child who was left in his care in 2017 and 2018 at his home on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Harrod was part of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and became a National Guard recruiter in Lakewood after he left the Air Force in 2018.

