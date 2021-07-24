Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Gary L. Cameron Lakewood Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Gary Cameron

Age: 44.

Description: 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 8200 block of 20th Avenue East, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 of first-degree child rape in Grant County for repeatedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy. Convicted in 1987 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Grays Harbor County for inappropriate interactions with a 16-year-old developmentally disabled boy. Convicted in 1985 of indecent liberties in Grays Harbor County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Allen K. Apo

Age: 44.

Description: 6-foot and 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 32100 block of 8th Avenue East, Roy.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of first-degree child rape and second-degree incest in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a boy and girl. Convicted in 2006 of attempted second-degree assault in Pierce County for giving a 15-year-old boy drugs and sexually assaulting him while he was incapacitated.

Sex offender treatment: He has participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Steven M. Conklin

Age: 32.

Description: 6-foot and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 1000 block of South 9th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 on two counts of second-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a boy five years younger. Convicted in 2009 of second-degree child assault and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call detectives Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.