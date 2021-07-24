Crime

1 dead in Tacoma after gunshots ring out

Somebody was found dead in Tacoma early Saturday after gunshots rang out, police said.

Several people called 911 about 1:30 a.m. to report hearing gunshots in the 900 block of North Pearl Street.

When officers arrived, they found “an unresponsive victim with signs of trauma,” according to a department news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were unable to provide the victim’s gender or age, and could not say if the person died of gunshots wounds.

Nobody has been arrested.

