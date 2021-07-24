Death of man in Tacoma park being investigated as a homicide

Stock photo Getty Images

A man was found dead in a Tacoma park Saturday morning and police are investigating it as a homicide.

Passersby called 911 around 5 a.m. to report an unconscious man in Wright Park in the 400 block of South I Street.

Officers arrived and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives declined to say how the victim was killed.

No arrests have been made.

This was the second homicide in Tacoma on Saturday, and the 16th this year.