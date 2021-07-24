Man deliberately ran someone over after argument in Parkland, deputies say

Officers with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department scan Ainsworth Ave. S. for tire tracks to mark as roadway evidence Saturday, July 24, 2021. Detectives are investigating a homicide after one man deliberately ran over another man in Parkland. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

An argument along a Parkland road ended with one man deliberately running over another man, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called about 2:35 p.m. to 106th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue South.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear why the men were pulled over or what they were arguing about.

After the confrontation, “one of the guys got in his car, drove it to the road, did a bunch of donuts, came back around and veered right at the other guy,” said Sgt. Darren Moss.

He hit the other man and drove away. Deputies have not located him.