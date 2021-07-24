Crime

Man deliberately ran someone over after argument in Parkland, deputies say

Officers with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department scan Ainsworth Ave. S. for tire tracks to mark as roadway evidence Saturday, July 24, 2021. Detectives are investigating a homicide after one man deliberately ran over another man in Parkland.
Officers with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department scan Ainsworth Ave. S. for tire tracks to mark as roadway evidence Saturday, July 24, 2021. Detectives are investigating a homicide after one man deliberately ran over another man in Parkland. Drew Perine drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

An argument along a Parkland road ended with one man deliberately running over another man, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called about 2:35 p.m. to 106th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue South.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear why the men were pulled over or what they were arguing about.

After the confrontation, “one of the guys got in his car, drove it to the road, did a bunch of donuts, came back around and veered right at the other guy,” said Sgt. Darren Moss.

He hit the other man and drove away. Deputies have not located him.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service