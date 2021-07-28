Motorcyclist killed in crash near University Place

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A 46-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in a collision near University Place, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in the 6800 block of Lakewood Drive West.

Investigators say the driver of a sedan was making a left turn from 68th Street West and was struck by the motorcyclist, who allegedly went around another vehicle and did not see the sedan turning in time to stop.

The driver of the sedan did not appear to be impaired, Sgt. Darren Moss said..

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been publicly identified.