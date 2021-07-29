Crime

Man killed in shooting at South Hill parking lot

A man was fatally shot in South Hill late Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called about 10:20 p.m. to a department store in the 16910 block of Meridian Avenue East after people reported hearing gunshots.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived and has not been located.

No details were immediately known about what led up to the shooting, The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 11th homicide in unincorporated Pierce County so far this year.

