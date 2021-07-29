Crime

Officials identify motorcyclist killed in crash near University Place

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near University Place on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
A motorcyclist who died after colliding with a vehicle near University Place has been identified.

Paul G. Chan, 46, of Roy, was traveling on Lakewood Drive West when a sedan made a left turn onto the road from 68th Street West. Chan, who was passing another vehicle, apparently did not see the sedan and was unable to stop in time.

His motorcycle struck the vehicle and he was thrown off his bike. Chan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 6800 block of Lakewood Drive West.

Investigators have not yet determined who was at fault.

