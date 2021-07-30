Motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 7 in Tacoma

A motorcyclist was killed on state Route 7 in Tacoma on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Washington State Patrol

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night after crashing on state Route 7 in Tacoma, according to the Washington State Patrol.

It was about 8:10 p.m. when the 53-year-old lost control of his bike and struck a barrier on the City Center exit.

Troopers are unsure why he lost control of the motorcycle.

The rider, who was identified as Jeffery Allen Bartlett, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SR 7 was closed for just over three hours during the investigation.