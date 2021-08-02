Woman fatally shot in Tacoma has been identified

A woman shot to death in Tacoma last weekend has been identified.

Heather Lee Mason Tucker, 36, died of multiple gunshot wounds July 24, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to the 900 block of North Pearl Street after several people reported hearing gunshots.

Tucker was found suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not released details about what led up to the homicide or a possible motive.

Nobody has been arrested.