Man pleads guilty, sentenced for fatally attacking victim with piece of asphalt in Tacoma

A man who fatally attacked someone with a piece of asphalt last year in Tacoma has been sentenced.

David Lee Glenn, 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday for the death of Aaron Brown II.

Superior Court Judge Grant Blinn sentenced him to 15 years in prison, which is what the attorneys agreed to recommend.

Glenn’s plea statement said he hit Brown with the piece of asphalt, kicked him and shoved him April 5, 2020.

A witness driving by saw Glenn throw a rock at Brown as Brown was on the ground near the 8700 block of South Hosmer Street, charging papers said, and Glenn left when the witness yelled at him to stop.

Brown, 42, suffered brain damage and died at a hospital days after the assault.

In a victim impact statement, his mother wrote to the court that Brown was an only child and she is a widow.

“I am left with memories,” the statement said.

She told the court she doesn’t condone violence, and that “those who do should be removed from society.”

Defense attorney Leslie Tolzin told the court his client had shown great remorse and a willingness to accept responsibility for what happened.

He told the judge Glenn struggles with mental health and tried to self medicate. At the time of the attack, he was suffering from a delusion that the victim had been sexually assaulting a loved one, the attorney said.

“I’m sorry for what I’ve done,” Glenn said when it was his turn to address the court.

Court records said Glenn was diagnosed with unspecified bipolar disorder with psychotic features, stimulant use disorder and cannabis use disorder.

The court found him competent to stand trial after treatment at Western State Hospital.

Blinn spoke with him about the importance of managing his mental health going forward.

He also said “it’s impossible to put a value on human life,” and that Brown didn’t deserve what happened to him.

“I think you’re the first to agree with that,” the judge told Glenn.

Then Blinn said he thought the recommendation was fair and he handed down the sentence.