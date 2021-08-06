Crime

Teen fatally shot in South Hill parking lot has been identified

A teenager shot to death in a South Hill parking lot last month has been identified.

Franklin Kiraba Thananga, 16, of Puyallup, died July 28 of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, which took place about 10:20 p.m. in a department store parking lot in the 16910 block of Meridian Avenue East.

Thananga was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not released information about a motive.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The teen was known by his nickname “Duce” and loved playing basketball and video games, as well as spending time with his younger siblings and cousins, according to a GoFundMe page.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service