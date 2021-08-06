Teen fatally shot in South Hill parking lot has been identified

A teenager shot to death in a South Hill parking lot last month has been identified.

Franklin Kiraba Thananga, 16, of Puyallup, died July 28 of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, which took place about 10:20 p.m. in a department store parking lot in the 16910 block of Meridian Avenue East.

Thananga was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not released information about a motive.

The teen was known by his nickname “Duce” and loved playing basketball and video games, as well as spending time with his younger siblings and cousins, according to a GoFundMe page.