Man arrested in connection with fatal Tacoma stabbing

Tacoma police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the 7000 block of Pacific Avenue in Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
A 53-year-old man suspected of stabbing someone to death in Tacoma was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Officers took him into custody about 3 p.m. in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue. He was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder for Sunday’s homicide in the 7000 block of Pacific Avenue.

The suspect is expected to be charged and appear in court Wednesday.

Police were called just after 10 p.m. Sunday to the area, where they found a 46-year-old man suffering from stab wounds in a parking lot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Medical examiners have not not publicly released the victim’s identity.

The suspect has several prior criminal convictions in Pierce County, including custodial assault, attempted intimidating of a witness, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and harassment.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
