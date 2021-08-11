1 dead after car hits fence and pole, then rolls on SR 7

Getty Images

A man died Tuesday night after his vehicle struck a car, fence and pole while driving on state Route 7, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Waynesboro, Mississippi, was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers said he was traveling south on SR 7 near 217th Street East when his 2017 Chevy Impala bumped a Mazda in front of him just before 9 p.m. He apparently lost control of his Impala, which left the roadway and hit a fence and pole before it rolled and came to rest in a field.

The Mazda’s driver stopped and waited for troopers. He was not injured in the crash.

Speed caused the collision, according to the State Patrol.

That section of SR 7 was blocked for more than three hours during the investigation.